Arson determined to be the cause of Bridge Fire, Cal Fire says

The fire burned over 400 acres in early September. No word on arrests or suspects.

AUBURN, Calif. — Cal Fire investigators have determined the Bridge Fire to be arson. The news comes over two weeks after the fire was sparked in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

Fire officials didn't release much in an update posted to Facebook Tuesday morning. The only other information being that the fire burned a total of 411 acres and that Cal Fire Law Enforcement will be continuing its investigation into the cause.

According to the Foresthill Fire Protection District, the blaze started around 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, beneath the Foresthill Bridge and burned up to the bridge south of Foresthill Road.

The Foresthill Fire Protection District wrote in a Sept. 7 update that, "contrary to information on social media, there are no identified suspects and there have been no arrests."

The fire was fully contained on Sept. 14, 2021. One firefighter was injured.

Fire officials are asking if anyone has information about the fire to call the Cal Fire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.