Bridge Fire grows slightly overnight, evacuations still in place | Evacuations and road closures

The Auburn Police Department said the fire is not a threat to the city of Auburn and is traveling east of the Foresthill Bridge.

AUBURN, Calif. — Evacuation orders and warnings are still in place for a fire burning in Placer County.

The Bridge Fire is burning near the Foresthill Bridge in the Auburn State Recreation Area and has so far consumed 300 acres and is only 5% contained. According to the Foresthill Fire Protection District, the blaze started around 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, beneath the Foresthill Bridge and has burned up to the bridge south of Foresthill Road.

In one of the recent updates from the Foresthill Fire Protection District, they say on Facebook there is no threat to the Foresthill community. Foresthill Road and Old Foresthill Road are closed in both directions.

Evacuation orders are will in place for the Lake Clementine zone, while evacuation warnings are in place for the Clipper Gate and Applegate zones.

The Auburn Police Department said the fire is not a threat to the city of Auburn and is traveling east of the Foresthill Bridge. They are asking people to avoid the river grade and the Foresthill Bridge. Law enforcement is also providing escorts to residents who wish to evacuate the area.

#BridgeFire Under the Foresthill Bridge in Auburn in Placer County is 300 acres and 5% contained. @CALFIRENEU



https://t.co/lbPT7Rxv6Q pic.twitter.com/Cp82w5fPKL — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 6, 2021

Accounts to follow:

Evacuation Map

Click HERE to see a map of evacuations from the Bridge Fire in Placer County.

Wildfire Maps

A map following the acreage and size of the fire is available below.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10