There are evacuation orders and warnings for residents on the west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Ave to S. Mission Rd, O'Neill Heights according to Cal Fire.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Name: #CreekFire

Acreage burned: 3,050 according to Camp Pendleton Fire Department

Containment: 0% according to Camp Pendleton Fire Department

Fire start time: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 p.m.

Fire start location: 37000 block of De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA, about two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive

Agencies responding: Cal Fire, Camp Pendleton Fire Dept, North County Fire

Fallbrook Evacuations: Evacuation orders and warnings have been given to residents on the west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Ave to S. Mission Rd. O'Neill Heights on Camp Pendleton was also evacuated around 6 a.m.

Fallbrook Evacuation Center: A temporary evacuation point has been established at Fallbrook High School, 2400 Stage Coach Lane, the sheriff's department said.

Camp Pendleton Evacuations: Camp Pendleton has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the DeLuz Housing, O'Niell Heights Housing, and Lake O'Niell Campground areas due to a fire near Naval Weapons Station - Fallbrook.

Camp Pendelton Evacuation Center: Affected personnel are to relocate to Paige Fieldhouse per Camp Pendleton.

Fire Map: For an interactive map with updated evacuation information, click here.

Road Closures: A road closure was in effect on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek, Cal Fire said.

Smoke Advisory: Areas of smoke are affecting parts of northern San Diego County and will impact the area through Thursday. In impacted areas, fine particulates may reach unhealthy levels. In areas where you smell smoke, it is advised that you limit physical activity.

Real-Time Updates:

Thursday 11:20 a.m.

Some evacuation orders have been modified to evacuation warnings in Fallbrook.

#CreekIC (Update) Some Evacuation Orders have been modified to Evacuation Warnings. Dark colored boxes are still in an Evacuation Order. The purple outline has been reduced to an Evacuation Warning. https://t.co/rbz5QbaRLs pic.twitter.com/yvLBzAU8gu — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 24, 2020

Thursday 9:30 a.m. update

The fire is now 3,050 acres and according to Camp Pendleton Fire Department, it is 0% contained.

An update on the #CreekFire from Chief Rushing of CPFD: pic.twitter.com/7ilMqFfvm3 — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) December 24, 2020

Thursday 6:50 a.m. update

Camp Pendleton tweeted out an update that the fire has grown to 3,000 acres.

Thursday 6:10 a.m. update

According to Camp Pendleton and CalFire, the Creek Fire has grown to 750 acres burned but is now 35% contained. Air assets are inbound. Evacuations are still in place for the areas listed below. O’Neill Heights has also been evacuated.

Update: #creekfire is ~750 acres, 35% containment. CPFD and @CALFIRESANDIEGO in unified command battling the fire. Air assets are inbound. Evacuations are still in place for the areas listed below. O’Neill Heights has also been evacuated. https://t.co/VwSGNRHpaR pic.twitter.com/7NJj3q8AVM — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) December 24, 2020

Thursday 4:30 a.m. update

According to San Diego County Fire, the Creek Fire near Camp Pendleton has grown to 500 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire says significant new evacuation orders are in place for 7,000 residents on the west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Ave to S. Mission Rd.

#CreekFire on Camp Pendleton [update] See latest update with evacuation map. Fire now 500 acres- 0% contained. https://t.co/3yZqeKslD3 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020

Thursday 3:45 a.m. update

According to San Diego County Fire, the Creek Fire near Camp Pendleton has grown to 300 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire says significant new evacuation orders are in place for 7,000 residents on the west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Ave to S. Mission Rd.

Thursday 2:30 a.m. update:

A brush fire that erupted near Fallbrook has scorched at least 300 acres and moved into Camp Pendleton, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures.



The Creek Fire was first reported about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 37000 block of De Luz Road, about two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive, and quickly scorched 50 acres. As of about 2 a.m. Thursday the flames were being was being pushed by the wind into Camp Pendleton, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

#CreekFire in De Luz [update] Fire is pushing southwest of De Luz Road further onto Camp Pendleton towards Ammunition Road. Road closure on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek. Area along De Luz Road under mandatory evacuation. Additional resources moving onto Camp Pendleton. pic.twitter.com/8hGf6YbcXf — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020

Mandatory evacuations were issued for homes on De Luz Road, Main Avenue, Doughety Street and Ceramic, Darla and Shady lanes in Fallbrook and De Luz Housing and Lake O'Neill campground on Camp Pendleton, according to Cal Fire San Diego and North County fire departments.



San Diego County sheriff's deputies are in the area notifying residents about the fire.



A temporary evacuation point has been established at Fallbrook High School, 2400 Stage Coach Lane, the sheriff's department said.



A road closure was in effect on De Luz Road at Sandia Creek, Cal Fire said.



It was unclear what sparked the fire.