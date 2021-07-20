Butte County lifts evacuation orders for 14th Fire near Oroville

The fire is burning in the area of Grand Avenue and 14th Street in Thermalito, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

THERMALITO, Calif. — Update:

The Butte County Sheriff's Office lifted the evacuation orders and warnings for the 14th Fire burning near Oroville.

14th Fire EVACUATION UPDATE

7.20.21 12:50 p.m.

All EVACUTION ORDERS and EVACUATION WARNINGS for the 14th fire in Thermalito have been lifted. Residents can return to their homes. pic.twitter.com/7PlXtr8c4T — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) July 20, 2021

Original story:

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is issuing evacuation orders after a new vegetation fire popped up near Oroville.

The sheriff's office tweeted that the fire is burning in the area of Grand Avenue and 14th Street in Thermalito, which is a town just west of Oroville.

The mandatory evacuation order is for residents living on 14th Street between Grand Avenue and Tehama Avenue.

BCSO is responding to a fire in the area of Grand Avenue and 14th Street in Thermalito. Road closures are in place at Grand Avenue and 16th and Grand Avenue and 14th Street. We will update as we learn more. #ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/O9y5DMmvq6 — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) July 20, 2021

The sheriff's office closed the roads at Grand Avenue and 16th Street and Grand Avenue and 14th Street.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office designated this fire as the 14th Fire.

