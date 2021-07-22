Evacuation order in place for Neal Fire burning in lower Paradise

According to Cal Fire, the fire burned 20 acres near Neal Road in Paradise.

PARADISE, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to contain a vegetation fire that broke out in lower Paradise on Thursday.

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, the fire has burned 20 acres near Neal Road in Paradise. The sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for McCann Dr, Royal Meadow Lane and Sunnyside Lane in Paradise due to the fire.

An evacuation warning is in place Neal Rd south to Little Dry Creek in Paradise due to a fire burning in the area.

The Cal Fire Butte County Unit is calling it the Neal Fire, according to a tweet.

They said that air and ground crews are making progress on it.

#NealFire [update] Estimated 20 acres. Air and ground crews making good progress. Structure protection taking place. pic.twitter.com/uPOoet1gFD — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 22, 2021

