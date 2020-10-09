Restaurants in Butte County may be allowed to temporarily offer indoor dining

Cities and towns in Butte County that give restaurants the option to temporarily open indoors must follow certain requirements.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Restaurants in Butte County may start offering indoor dining options, according to public health officials.

Butte County Public Health is working with town and city managers to allow the indoor options as the air quality continues to drop due to wildfire smoke.

"The purpose of this temporary emergency measure is to help alleviate the adverse effects of the wildfire-related evacuations and severe outdoor air quality," public health wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. "Particulate matter in the air from wildfire smoke poses respiratory and cardiovascular hazards to citizens."

Cities and towns in Butte County that give restaurants the option to temporarily open indoors must follow certain requirements.

Those requirements include:

May only serve at 25% of their maximum capacity

Tables must be spaced a minimum of 6’ apart

All staff must wear a face covering at all times

Customers must wear a face covering while moving through the restaurant until they are seated

Once the air quality has improved, the restaurants must return to outdoor operations only, says the public health department citing state guidelines.

On July 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all inside restaurant service to cease to help stop the spread of coronavirus; restaurants had only been back open for a month at that point. The order also forced bars across the state to close again.