The Potters Ravine fire currently encompasses 40 acres.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County has issued an evacuation warning for the Potters Ravine Drive area due to a vegetation fire in the area.

The warning, beginning at 12:40 p.m. on Monday, spans from Oregon Gulch Road toward Lake Oroville and from Oregon Gulch Road up to Oregon City Trail.