Butte Lightning Complex fire: Map, evacuation and road closure information

The complex incident is comprised of fires that span across Butte, Tehama and Glenn counties. The vegetation fires were sparked by lightning on Monday, Aug. 17.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Butte County Lightning Complex Fires continue to burn while crews have been trying to contain the fire for a week.

The complex is broken up into three zones:

Butte Zone:

Cal Fire says winds were light overnight and lighting did not impact the area. Crews are actively fighting eight of the original 34 fires that were confirmed in Butte County. The fires within the Butte Zone have grown to 3,527 acres and are 40% contained.

Those eight fires include:

1-2 Fire: Burned 140 acres and is 40% contained

1-7 Fire: Burned 100 acres and is 40% contained

1-8 Fire: Burned 63 acres and is 50% contained

1-12 Fire: Burned 1,750 acres and is 0% contained

1-13 Fire: Burned 1 acre and is 30% contained

2-24 Fire: Burned 285 acres and is 80% contained

5-4 Fire (Formerly the Potters Fire): Burned 927 acres and is 95% contained

5-6 Fire: Burned 261 acres and is 80% contained

Evacuation warnings in place for the Butte Zone include:

The Inskip/Philbrook area

There are no road closures at this time. More evacuation information can be found on the Butte County Sheriff's Office website.

Tehama Zone:

Multiple fires are burning to the east from the Mendocino National Forest in addition to the Elkhorn Fire, which has grown to 33,000 acres and is 5% contained and continues to threaten communities. Crews are continuing to plan and issue evacuation plans as needed.

Evacuation orders in place for the Tehama Zone include:

Zone A: All areas south of Pettyjohn Rd. to the Mendocino National Forest boundary, east of the Mendocino National Forest boundary to Mary Ellen Place, north to Cobb Flat and south to the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.

Zone B: All areas south of Lanyan Trail to Brown Place, west to the Mendocino National Forest boundary, north to Mary Ellen Page and east to Bluedoor Flat/Red Bank Road/County Rd. 80.

Zone C: All areas north of Pettyjohn Road to Hwy 36, east of the Mendocino National Forest boundary and west of Weemasoul Road/Halley Grade.

Zone D: All areas north of Lanyan Trail, east from Mary Ellen Page north to Cobb Flat, south of PettyJohn Toad, and west Gunsmoke Lane/Ranch Drive/Balis Bell Road.

Zone E: All areas south of Vestal Road, east of Weemasoul Road, west of Cannon Road/Redd Creek Road and north of Pettyjohn Road.

Zone F: All Areas north of Halley Grade, west of Vestal Road/Weemasoul Road and south of Hwy 36.

Zone G: All areas north of Vestal Road from Pope Drive west to Weemasould Road and North to Hwy 36.

Zone H: Warning - All areas north of Hwy 36 to the Shasta County line from Vassar Road/ Luce Griswald Road and west to Beegum Road.

Zone J: All areas north of Lowery Road/Colyer Springs Road, west of Red Bank Road, east to Red Bank Road/Joint Road/Masten Road and south of Reeds Creek Road.

Zone K: All areas north of Red Bank Road, west of Hesse Road, east of Cannon Road/Masten Road/Joint Road/Red Bank Road, and north to Hwy 36.

Zone Q: All areas north of Raglin Ridge Road/Forest Road 23N27, west of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary, east of the Zone B boundary and south of Forest Road 25N01/ Forest Road M22

Evacuation warnings in place for the Tehama Zone include:

The Community of Platina in Shasta County is under an evacuation warning.

Glenn Zone:

Multiple Fires are burning in the Glenn Zone, including the Tatham and Doe Fires. The Tatham Fire has burned 2,800 acres and is 0% contained. The Doe Fire has grown to 136,430 acres and is 18% contained. Crews are continuing to plan and issue evacuation plans as needed.

Evacuation orders in place for the Glenn Zone include:

All areas west of County Road 306, for the full length of the county from the Colusa County line north to the Tehama County line and all areas west to the Mendocino County line.

The area of Newville (County Road 200) from County Road 306 west to Forest Boundary from the Tehama County line south to Burrows Gap.

Evacuation warnings in place for the Glenn Zone include:

Area of Burrows Gap south to County Rd 308 in Elk Creek, from the Forest Boundary east to County Rd 306, this includes the communities of Elk Creek, Chrome, and Grindstone Rancheria.

Newville from County Rd 306 east to Black Butte Lake and from County Rd 200 south to Burrows Gap.

The following roads in the Glenn Zone are closed due to the fire: