Butte Lightning Complex fire: Map, evacuation and road closure information

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — 12:45 p.m. update:

Evacuation warnings have been extended by the Butte County Sheriff due to fires and weather conditions. The sheriff's office asks everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

The following areas are under extended evacuation warnings :

Skyway from Humbug Summit Road, south to Road 210B

All areas west to Thatcher Ridge

The Butte County Sheriff's Office has also shared a map of the extended evacuation warning for the Inskip Area. Click here if you do not see the map below.

Original Story:

The Butte County Lightning Complex Fires continue to burn while crews have been trying to contain the fire for four days.

The complex incident is comprised of fires that span across Butte, Tehema and Glenn counties. The vegetation fires were sparked by lightning on Monday, Aug. 17. As of 9:33 a.m. Friday, the fires have grown to 27,500 acres. Cal Fire says the fires are 10 percent contained.

The complex is broken up into two zones:

Tehama Zone:

Multiple fires are burning just east of the Mendocino National Forest. Cal Fire reports the fire is threatening communities to the east. Fire personnel is constructing direct and indirect control lines and evacuation plans will be released as needed.

The following areas are under evacuation orders :

Mary Ellen Place

Weemasoul Road

Goat Camp

Alford Place

Vestal Road

Pete Hoff Place

El Rancho Rio Frio

Greasewood Hill

Haven Place

Pettyjohn Place

Cold Fork

Burrill Homestead

Hammer Place

Ellin Trail

Lanyan Trail

Halley Grade

Elkhorn Peak

Banfield Place

Sunflower Jeep Trail

Heitman Place

Stevenson Peak

Rocky Peak

Skinner Mill Place

Bayles Place

Hammer Loop Road

Shackleford Place

Forest Rte 26N01

Forest Rte 26N02

Forest Rte 26N03

C281

The following areas are under evacuation warnings:

Rosewood

Vassar Road

Long Gulch Road

Darlington Road

Maynard Road

Diamond Star Road

Matt Road

Deer Run Drive

Rabbit Road

Dove Road

Quail Road

Walker Place

Vestal Road

Hercraff Place

Hatfield Place

Fowler Place

Cannon Road

Table Mountain

Four Corners

Swain Place

Petty John Road

Reeds Creek Road

McCartney Place

Masted Road

Gunsmoke Lane

Taylor Road

Gilliam Road

Bell Road

Northridge Drive

Irish Place

Turkey Egg Lane

North Lake Drive

Northwest Drive

Balls Bell Road

Twisted Pine Lane

Ranch Drive

Barbie Dell Lane

Roadkill Road

Entry Drive

Bull Run Trail

Trotting Mare Drive

Raccoon Court

Night Bird Lane

Clover Creek Drive

Jennt Trail

Rattlesnake Ridge Road

Bright Star Drive

Lewis Flat Road

Jack Pine Lane

Boulder Canyon Road

Running Deer Drive

Spirit Oak Lane

Piccolina Lane

Last Chance Circle

Montgomery Place

Leonard Place

Paskenta Area from Round Valley Road to Salt Creek Camp

The Community of Platina in Shasta County

Glenn Zone:

Multiple fires are burning, including the Ivory Fire, which is burning towards communities to the east. Fire personnel is constructing direct and indirect control lines and evacuation plans will be released as needed.

The following areas are under evacuation orders :

Mendocino National Forest (Forest Closure) from forest boundary line in Glenn County

West to Mendocino County Area of Newville (Country road 200) from country road 306,

West to forest boundary from Tehama County line

South to Burrows Gap

The following areas are under evacuation warnings:

Area of Burrows Gap south to Country Road 308 in Elk Creek

From the Forest Boundary east to Country Road 306, this includes the communities of Elk Creek, Chrome and Grindstone Rancheria

Newville from Country Road 306 east to Black Butte Lake and from Country Road 200 south to Burrows Gap.