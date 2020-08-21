Butte Lightning Complex fire: Map, evacuation and road closure information

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — 12:45 p.m. update:
Evacuation warnings have been extended by the Butte County Sheriff due to fires and weather conditions. The sheriff's office asks everyone to avoid the area until further notice.
The following areas are under extended evacuation warnings:
- Skyway from Humbug Summit Road, south to Road 210B
- All areas west to Thatcher Ridge
The Butte County Sheriff's Office has also shared a map of the extended evacuation warning for the Inskip Area. Click here if you do not see the map below.
Original Story:
The Butte County Lightning Complex Fires continue to burn while crews have been trying to contain the fire for four days.
The complex incident is comprised of fires that span across Butte, Tehema and Glenn counties. The vegetation fires were sparked by lightning on Monday, Aug. 17. As of 9:33 a.m. Friday, the fires have grown to 27,500 acres. Cal Fire says the fires are 10 percent contained.
The complex is broken up into two zones:
Tehama Zone:
Multiple fires are burning just east of the Mendocino National Forest. Cal Fire reports the fire is threatening communities to the east. Fire personnel is constructing direct and indirect control lines and evacuation plans will be released as needed.
The following areas are under evacuation orders:
- Mary Ellen Place
- Weemasoul Road
- Goat Camp
- Alford Place
- Vestal Road
- Pete Hoff Place
- El Rancho Rio Frio
- Greasewood Hill
- Haven Place
- Pettyjohn Place
- Cold Fork
- Burrill Homestead
- Hammer Place
- Ellin Trail
- Lanyan Trail
- Halley Grade
- Elkhorn Peak
- Banfield Place
- Sunflower Jeep Trail
- Heitman Place
- Stevenson Peak
- Rocky Peak
- Skinner Mill Place
- Bayles Place
- Hammer Loop Road
- Shackleford Place
- Forest Rte 26N01
- Forest Rte 26N02
- Forest Rte 26N03
- C281
The following areas are under evacuation warnings:
- Rosewood
- Vassar Road
- Long Gulch Road
- Darlington Road
- Maynard Road
- Diamond Star Road
- Matt Road
- Deer Run Drive
- Rabbit Road
- Dove Road
- Quail Road
- Walker Place
- Vestal Road
- Hercraff Place
- Hatfield Place
- Fowler Place
- Cannon Road
- Table Mountain
- Four Corners
- Swain Place
- Petty John Road
- Reeds Creek Road
- McCartney Place
- Masted Road
- Gunsmoke Lane
- Taylor Road
- Gilliam Road
- Bell Road
- Northridge Drive
- Irish Place
- Turkey Egg Lane
- North Lake Drive
- Northwest Drive
- Balls Bell Road
- Twisted Pine Lane
- Ranch Drive
- Barbie Dell Lane
- Roadkill Road
- Entry Drive
- Bull Run Trail
- Trotting Mare Drive
- Raccoon Court
- Night Bird Lane
- Clover Creek Drive
- Jennt Trail
- Rattlesnake Ridge Road
- Bright Star Drive
- Lewis Flat Road
- Jack Pine Lane
- Boulder Canyon Road
- Running Deer Drive
- Spirit Oak Lane
- Piccolina Lane
- Last Chance Circle
- Montgomery Place
- Leonard Place
- Paskenta Area from Round Valley Road to Salt Creek Camp
- The Community of Platina in Shasta County
Glenn Zone:
Multiple fires are burning, including the Ivory Fire, which is burning towards communities to the east. Fire personnel is constructing direct and indirect control lines and evacuation plans will be released as needed.
The following areas are under evacuation orders:
- Mendocino National Forest (Forest Closure) from forest boundary line in Glenn County
- West to Mendocino County Area of Newville (Country road 200) from country road 306,
- West to forest boundary from Tehama County line
- South to Burrows Gap
The following areas are under evacuation warnings:
- Area of Burrows Gap south to Country Road 308 in Elk Creek
- From the Forest Boundary east to Country Road 306, this includes the communities of Elk Creek, Chrome and Grindstone Rancheria
- Newville from Country Road 306 east to Black Butte Lake and from Country Road 200 south to Burrows Gap.