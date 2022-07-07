x
Wildfire

Vegetation fire near Truckee airport prompts evacuations | Maps

Truckee Police have ordered evacuation in Truckee North of Martis Creek Road, South of Glenshire Drive, East of SR-267 Bypass, Joeger Drive, Glenshire Drive.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued in Truckee as crews battle a vegetation fire that sparked Thursday.

The Truckee Police Department ordered evacuations in Truckee North of Martis Creek Road, South of Glenshire Drive, East of SR-267 Bypass, Joeger Drive, Glenshire Drive and West of Royal Way.

Residents in the affected zone are being ordered to evacuate immediately according to police.

The Butterfield Fire began Thursday morning near Truckee Tahoe Airport and has currently burned between 5 to 10 acres according to Truckee Fire Protection District. 

The airport is currently closed to clear air space as fire crews drop retardant in an effort to contain the flames.

Evacuation map

 A map of the evacuations can be viewed HERE

UPDATE: 12:27 PM - UPDATE: This is the Truckee Police Department issuing an Evacuation ORDER for a Wildfire affecting...

Posted by Truckee Police on Thursday, July 7, 2022

