California's military department to operate all-hazards strike-team

According to the state's office of emergency services, the new all-hazards strike team will complement the military department's existing hand crew program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new strike team announced by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department is hoping to boost the state's capacity to respond to emergencies including wildfires.

On Wednesday, Cal OES announced the creation of Team Blaze, an all-hazards fire-engine strike team operated by the state's military department.

According to officials with Cal OES, the strike team will be the first of its kind in the nation and will include multiple type four fire engines that will each have the capacity to carry a four-person crew.

The engines will be able to fit into tight areas, carry 300 gallons of water and attack fires more quickly, Cal OES said in a press release.

The goal of the new strike team is to help add to the state's fire and rescue mutual aid system, which includes an existing fleet of 270 fire engines that respond to incidents of all types.

“We have always valued the California Military Department’s partnership during times of need, especially during wildfires or other natural disasters," Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said in a statement. "These new engines will not only add to their capabilities, but also help augment our state’s wildfire and rescue resources more broadly."

The addition of the all-hazards strike team complements the state military department's existing Task Force Rattlesnake, a hand crew program consisting of soldiers and airmen.

Task Force Rattlesnake cuts, clears and treats at-risk wildfire project areas in central and northern California.

The military department's firefighting program is maintained at their military bases.

