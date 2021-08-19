Cache Fire prompts evacuations in Lake County

Cache Fire burning in Clearlake forces hundreds to flee.

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — A new wildfire burning in Lake County has destroyed homes, prompting residents to flee to safety.

According to Cal Fire, the Cache Fire started Wednesday near Dam Road and Wilkinson Avenue in Clearlake has burned 80 acres and is at a 20% containment.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said that "evacuation orders for zones LOW-E159 and LOW- E169 are no longer in effect," but evacuation orders for zones LOW-E160 and CLE-E157A are still in place.

#CacheFire - LCSD: Updated evacuation orders and warnings https://t.co/69k6JMoBoZ — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 19, 2021

Residents were told to get out as soon as possible as the fire posed a "threat to life and property," Sheriff Brian Martin urged. Kelseyville High School has been listed as a shelter for this fire.

Fire officials say the fire is active. The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to Cal Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

