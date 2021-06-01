Cal Fire crews battle Hotchkiss Fire in El Dorado County

Early reports from Cal Fire said that the fire is 5 to 6 acres in size and in a difficult-to-access area.

GEORGETOWN, California — Cal Fire reported a vegetation fire that started on Hotchkiss Road in Georgetown, a community in El Dorado County, on Tuesday, June 1.

Cal Fire said crews are currently using ground and air resources to battle the fire, which is estimated to be 5 to 6 acres in size. Cal Fire reported the fire is burning at a slow rate of spread in difficult-to-access terrain.

Cal Fire asks that people avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

CAL FIRE ground and air resources are on scene of a vegetation fire on Hotchkiss Road in Georgetown, El Dorado County. The fire estimated to be 5-6 acres burning at a slow rate of spread in difficult to access terrain. Please avoid the area. #HotchkissFire2021 pic.twitter.com/cHiYlYvwn6 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) June 1, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9