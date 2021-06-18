Cal Fire battles Park Fire in Butte County

According to a tweet from the Chico Police Department, no evacuation orders have been issued due to the fire.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Crews are battling a grass fire in Butte County Thursday night.

According to Cal Fire, the Park Fire sparked near Upper Park Road and Bidwell Park, northeast of Chico.

While the Cal Fire incident report states the fire has burned 20 acres, ABC affiliate KRCR in Redding reports that Cal Fire has said the vegetation fire had grown exponentially to between 250 to 300 acres in size as of 11:39 p.m.

The cause of the fire has is under investigation.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.