Cal Fire crews battle 20-acre fire near Salmon Falls Bridge

The Salmon Fire is burning in Pilot Hill on a steep terrain which could be difficult to contain according to fire officials.

PILOT HILL, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a fire in the brush north of Salmon Falls Bridge in Pilot Hill around noon on Saturday.

Cal Fire said on Twitter no structures were threatened, and no one had been injured, as of 3:08 p.m. on May 1. An evacuation warning was issued for the area on Salmon Falls Road between Gallagher Road and Salmon Falls Bridge.

The fire had grown to approximately 20 acres, and Cal Fire reported that the fire had been contained by approximately 5% three hours into the firefight.

Cal Fire reports the Salmon Fire was a vegetation fire burning in heavy brush and steep terrain north of the Salmon Falls Bridge, and the terrain was making containment difficult.

The state department's incident report detailed four crews of 150 firefighting personnel were out on this fire, initially, using two helicopters, two fire engines, 15 dozers, two water tenders and three air tankers.

