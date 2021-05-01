Cal Fire bans residential, outdoor burns in parts of San Joaquin, Stanislaus counties

The Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit of Cal Fire issued a suspension and ban of outdoor burning affecting parts of Tuolumne, Calaveras, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — As drought conditions continue to increase fire danger, the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit [TCU] suspended all burn permits for outdoor or open residential burning within the parts of Tuolumne County, Calaveras County, Stanislaus County and San Joaquin County.

This suspension is effective at 8:00 AM on Monday, May 3, and the department banned all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, including branches and leaves, in an unenclosed setting on land managed by California.

TCU Chief Nick Casci said while debris burning can usually help, at this time, it could pose a risk of starting a fire.

“We are experiencing dry conditions and fire behavior that would normally be expected later in the season,” Casci said.

Since January 1, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have already responded to over 1,354 wildfires that have burned nearly 2,219 acres.

People living in Tuolumne, Calaveras, eastern Stanislaus and eastern San Joaquin counties should prepare for wildfires, Cal Fire said. This includes maintaining at least 100 feet of defensible space around every home.

Here are some tips Cal Fire added to help prepare your home and property:

Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures.

Landscape with fire-resistant/drought-tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping.

Check out ReadyForWildfire.org for additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires.

