Cal Fire suspends burn permits in several Northern California counties

Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits beginning Monday, May 23, in Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — As fire danger increases due to continued drought conditions, hotter and drier climate across the region, Cal Fire announced it is suspending all burn permits for outside residential burning in several counties.

The ban begins Monday, May 23. Cal Fire is suspending burn permits in the following counties:

Alpine

Amador

El Dorado

Sacramento

San Joaquin

During the suspension, residents cannot burn landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

"We are experiencing drought conditions and extreme fire weather much earlier than usual for this time of year," Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief Mike Blankenheim said in a press release. "Although debris burning is useful to reduce flammable vegetation, the conditions in the Amador-El Dorado Unit have reached the point where debris burning poses an unacceptable risk of starting a wildfire.”

Here are some tips from Cal Fire how residents can help prepare their homes and property:

Clearing all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet from all structures

Landscape with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover

Finding alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris

Residents can find more tips from Cal Fire to prepare for wildfire season HERE.

BURN PERMITS SUSPENDED MAY 23, 2022

The increasing fire danger due to continued drought and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Areas of Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) May 19, 2022

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10