Update: Evacuations, power outages across Vacaville amid 4-alarm vegetation fire

The Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit of Cal Fire said they are evacuating residents across areas near Timm Road in Vacaville after a vegetation fire broke out.

Example video title will go here for this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Law enforcement and firefighters are calling for some people to leave their homes after a 4-alarm vegetation fire sparked in Vacaville.

Dubbed the Timm Fire by Cal Fire, it started near the 4400 Buena Vista Lane Thursday afternoon. Officials have started evacuations in the area.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit says more than 15 acres have been burned so far, and the fire is 0% contained. Officials say there is an immediate threat to life in areas being evacuated.

Evacuation zones in Vacaville include:

North of Cantelow Road

South of Peaceful Glen Road

East of English Hills Road

West of Timm Road

Click here for an updated map of the evacuation zones.

Dozens of PG&E customers in the area are now without power, according to the utility company's outage map. Power is expected to restore at 5 p.m.

Fire officials advise to be careful when passing through the area, and give way to passing emergency vehicles.

FIRE MAP

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.