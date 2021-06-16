Calaveras County residents given tags to alert first responders when they evacuate due to wildfires

Angels Camp Police Chief Scott Ellis says people shouldn't worry about their homes being targeted by criminals because law enforcement will be patrolling the area.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Calaveras County residents are being offered tags to let first responders know they have already evacuated in the event of a wildfire.

The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services is partnering with local first responders to distribute the evacuated tags to residents.

Residents are supposed to place the tags on visible areas such as an address sign, mailbox, fence or gate after people leave. These are to help first responders prioritize helping others who haven't evacuated already.

Residents then have to remove the tags once the evacuation orders are over. They can easily replace damaged tags.

Sergeant Greg Stark, the spokesperson for Calaveras County Sheriff's office, said people who do not heed evacuation orders not only put themselves in danger but first responders as well.

Angels Camp Police Chief Scott Ellis says people shouldn't worry about their homes being targeted by criminals when using the tags because law enforcement will be patrolling the area.

Here is where people can get evacuation tags for free:

Alta Melones Fire Protection District

Angels Camp Fire Department

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District

Copperopolis Fire District

Ebbets Pass Fire District

Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District

Murphy's Fire Protection District

San Andreas Fire Department

West Point Fire District

For more information on evacuation warnings, click here.





