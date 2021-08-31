Caldor Fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation | Evacuations, maps, and updates

On Monday, the fire made its way into the Christmas Valley area.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The Caldor Fire is continuing to move toward Lake Tahoe as more than 53,000 people have been forced from their homes across three different counties.

The wildfire burning in El Dorado County has impacted communities in Amador and Alpine counties with evacuations. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, the fire has made its way into Amador County, east of Silver Lake.

Communities just across the state line in Nevada have been warned to get ready to leave.

In a Monday update, firefighters said the Caldor Fire had also made its way into the Christmas Valley area and Meyers. Fierce firefights are still ongoing along the Highway 50 corridor into Echo Lake and as the fire pushes toward the Kirkwood area. Communities just across the state line in Nevada are warned to get ready to leave. Flames also crossed state Hwy. 50 and 89 and burned mountain cabins as it churns down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.

The Caldor Fire joined the list of largest wildfires in state history totaling more than 186,000 acres burned. New firefighters arrived Monday evening and were dispatched immediately to protect homes.

While the firefight continues to be a taxing one, crews did have good news for some communities on Monday. People from Farnham Ridge, Pipi, and Cement Hill areas were allowed to go back home. Officials said there was no fire damage in the area. Meanwhile, Pollock Pines and the Camino area evacuations could be reassessed in the next couple of days once the current wind event passes.

The National Weather Service also expanded the expiration of a Red Flag Warning to 11 p.m. Wednesday for the greater Lake Tahoe/Truckee area.

"Overnight fire activity remained active throughout the northeastern and eastern areas of the fire due to poor humidity recovery," Cal Fire's Tuesday report said.

The fire has grown to 191,607 acres and is only 16% contained. More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 33,000 are threatened by the fire.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada County

Truckee Veterans Hall, Truckee

Nevada State Shelter

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - At Capacity

Carson City Community Center, Carson City

Carson High School, Carson City

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek

Douglas County Animal Services (small animal), Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

East to West Coast Grooming, Gardnerville. (775) 450-1743

Douglas County Animal Services (livestock) Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.