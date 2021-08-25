Crews struggle to stop Caldor Fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe | Evacuations, road closures and maps

It's still threatening more than 17,000 structures and fire officials say it's the nation's top priority for fire resources.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that's advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot with a pall of ash and yellow smoke.

The Caldor Fire is less than 20 miles east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line. People who hoped to boat, swim or gamble are finding themselves looking at thick haze instead of scenery. The Caldor Fire has destroyed at least 461 homes since it began Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada. It's still threatening more than 17,000 structures. Fire officials say it's the nation's top priority for fire resources.

The fire has grown to 126,182 acres and is only 11% contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Highway 50 from Sly Park to Meyers remains closed to traffic. Two people have been injured and roughly 25,000 people are still under evacuation in El Dorado County.

Diane Nelson and her husband Rick say the Caldor Fire threatens their home on Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe. The couple were planning to host their daughter's wedding at the home on the picturesque lake, but cancelled it due to the smoke. They have spent the last two days coordinating with their wedding planner to move the wedding to the Bay Area.

Resorts have also been impacted by the smoke and wildfires. The Heavenly Village Gondolas were recently shut down do to the risk of wildfires.

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Public Health Department of Nevada County has extended an Air Quality Health Advisory due to the prolonged and widespread smoke from numerous wildfires burning including the Caldor Fire and Dixie Fire. Tourists along the California-Nevada border ducked into cafes, outdoor gear shops and casinos on Lake Tahoe Boulevard to escape the hazardous air. Visitors wore masks outdoors because of the toxic air and inescapable stench of campfire.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Green Valley Community Church3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA

Evelynn Bishop Hall 701 Hwy 124, Ione, CA

Rolling Hills Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills, CA

Douglas County Community Center 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Shelter Full -- Cameron Park CSD 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, CA

Temporary Evacuation Point -- Amador County Fairgrounds 18621 Sherwood Street, Plymouth, CA

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services: Call (530)-621-5795 (Small animals)

Large Animal Shelter Amador County Fairgrounds 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth (530)621-5795 or (530)647-6227

Saureel Vineyards (large animals) 1140 Cold Springs Road Placerville, CA (530) 621-5795

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Structure Damage Map

A map of structural damage from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

