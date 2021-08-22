Caldor Fire: How the wildfire is impacting the economy in El Dorado County

"There's definitely been a business impact from the fire, for sure," said Sarah Anderson, server at Sweetie Pie's.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The Caldor Fire is impacting the economy in El Dorado County through property loss, tourism and recreation, air pollution, and more. As of Sunday morning, CAL Fire officials say, the wildfire has destroyed a total of 328 structures and threatened 15,000 other structures across the county.

Businesses are closed in evacuated areas. But, despite the growing wildfire, Sweetie Pies on Main Street in Placerville was still open Sunday morning. The popular restaurant and bakery has been operating ever since Nov. 8, 1991. The shop started as an eclectic mix of desserts, coffee, and a limited food menu.

"There's definitely been a business impact from the fire, for sure," said Sarah Anderson, server at Sweetie Pie's. "On a day where we would do over 1,000 of sales each as a server, we will probably do, now, at least half. On a weekend, we normally have a one hour or two hour wait. This Sunday, we have half the staff. Plus, two sections are completely closed and we have no wait time."

The USDA Forest Service temporarily closed nine National Forests in Northern California for public safety Sunday afternoon, halting tourism and popular recreation activities through Labor Day. Highway 50 is also closed in both directions in El Dorado County, cutting off the main route between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe. Fire officials don't have an estimate on when the highway might reopen.

"Highway 50 being closed is probably the greatest impact for lack of business," Anderson said. "The restaurant is a local spot, but it's also a spot for people who do not live local. A lot of our guests will be traveling on Highway 50 and they will have to stop here. There's people from San Jose, Sacramento, and San Francisco. It's a special place for a lot of people."

Laurel Brent-Bumb is the CEO of the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce. She sent a statement to ABC10. In full, it reads:

"The biggest immediate economic impact is clearly to tourism. Access to to Tahoe being shut off at the end of the summer season is big. We don't have specific numbers or data right now. One huge future impact will be to our timber industry. Our timber industry is a fraction of what it once was but still impactful. Our tourism numbers have been strong since the covid requirements have loosened. That of course has changed. We live in an amazing community that comes together in a crisis. Our businesses are impacted but stepping up to serve. The pioneer spirit lives on in Eldorado county. Our hearts and prayers are with our community."

Firefighters are actively constructing handline to keep fire from extending past Hwy 50. Back burning operations are also being done when weather conditions are ideal for safe burning. #Caldorfire pic.twitter.com/zXu54KzDRu — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 22, 2021

The El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce does not have numbers regarding the overall economic impact from the Caldor Fire on businesses or tourism at this time. But, the Chamber expects the economic impact to be worse than the King Fire, which burned about 97, 000 acres in 2014.

"This is our one and only location, you know, we don't really have a back up plan if we're not getting business," Anderson said.