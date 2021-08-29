Caldor Fire continues eastward march | Evacuations, maps, and updates

Firefighters said a busy Saturday morning transitioned to quiet night with no structure loss overnight.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are continuing structure defense operations around Strawberry as they try to keep the Caldor Fire in check.

The wildfire burning in El Dorado County has charred about 156,515 acres and is 19% contained. On Saturday, the blaze continued an eastward march toward Tahoe. No new evacuations have been announced at this time, but officials are telling Tahoe residents to prepare for the worst as the forecast in the next few weeks show increasing wind speeds.

On Saturday, the winds were casting embers and causing spot fires that threatened several historic buildings in Strawberry, such as the town's general store and lodge.

However, Operations Section Chief Tim Ernst said the busy morning transitioned into a quiet night. Overnight, fire activity calmed down due to a smoke inversion and let crews engage the fire directly. He said no structures were lost overnight and that crews are engaged in structure defense on both sides of Highway 50 around Strawberry.

The area has become an important junction as firefighters try to stop the fire from spreading into the east.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville, CA

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park, CA

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills, CA

Nevada Shelter

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville, NV

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs, CA. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth, CA

Douglas County Animal Services (small animal), Gardnerville, NV (775) 782-9061

East to West Coast Grooming, Gardnerville, NV (775) 450-1743

Douglas County Animal Services (livestock) Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville, NV (775) 782-9061

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.