Two shelters full as nearly 7,000 forced from homes in Caldor Fire | Evacuations, maps, updates

According to Cal OES, 6,850 people are under evacuation orders in El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The Caldor Fire has burned at least 50 homes and has ravaged the small town of Grizzly Flats after exploding in size throughout Tuesday.

According to Cal OES, the blaze has forced 6,850 people from their homes in El Dorado County. Two shelters, one in Cameron Park and the other in Diamond Springs, were at capacity by 9:45 p.m.

ABC10's Giacomo Luca was at the Cameron Park shelter Tuesday night and reported that some people were sleeping in their cars in the parking lot. Hannah Hammond, a Grizzly Flats evacuee, learned that her home didn't survive the flames after she packed up her newborn son and two young daughters to escape the fire.

Mother of 3, Hannah Hammond, and her family are in high spirits despite losing their Grizzly Flats home in the #CaldorFire. Her husband U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Hammond was recently deployed and is expected to return for 5 days to help. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/FTFHGVIhq8 — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) August 18, 2021

On the other hand, Robert Browning, of Pleasant Valley, is still waiting to hear what happened to his home.

“I’m pretty shook up, worried about the house. You know, it’s a terrible thing to lose, everything you own,” Browning said.

With the two shelters full, people looking for shelter were directed to Green Valley Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. Updates to evacuations orders and warnings continued through the night, which included a call for people both north and south of Highway 50 from Ice House Road to Silver Fork Road to pack up and go.

Multiple schools in El Dorado County are closed Wednesday because of the fire, too.

In the Gold Oak Union School District: Gold Oak Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Middle School

In the Pioneer Union School District: Walt Tyler Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, and Mountain Creek Middle School

ABC10 reporter Van Tieu drove down Mormon Emigrant Trail, about five miles in from Sly Park, to find embers flying everywhere and trees on fire that were close to falling.

This is Mormon Emigrant trail at 11:30pm about 5 miles in from Sly Park. Embers flying everywhere. Smoke reducing visibility. Trees on fire close to falling and blocking road. Very dangerous and impassable. @ABC10 #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/KwzNxoIsO1 — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) August 18, 2021

The Caldor Fire started on Saturday, Aug. 14, two miles east of Omo Ranch and four miles south of the community of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County. On its first day, it only grew 45 acres, but since then, it has burned thousands of acres of land. On Tuesday, the fire grew from a few thousand acres to 22,919 acres, according to an 11 p.m. update from Cal Fire. The acreage was walked back from a figure of more than 30,000 acres that was given during an evening press conference. There is no current containment.

Cal Fire said the blaze experienced "unprecedented fire behavior and growth" due to south winds and dry fuels. A red flag warning is in effect for the fire area through 8 p.m. as winds move to the northeast.

“We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year,” Jeff Marsolais, supervisor for Eldorado National Forest, said. “I know to many it feels like it’s running completely out of control, but there has been a heck of a firefight underway now for the many days since the initial attack."

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency for El Dorado County on Tuesday and not long afterward secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help tame the fire.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat, Placerville, Calif. [Operated by the American Red Cross]

Shelters at the Cameron Park Community Services District and Diamond Springs Fire Hall are at full capacity. Large animals can be taken to the Amador County Fairgrounds, Empire Street at Highway 49, use the Empire Street gate. Call 530-621-5795 or 530-647-6227 for more information. For small animal shelter needs, contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795.

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

An map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire maps

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.