Mandatory evacuations issued in El Dorado County due to Caldor Fire | Evacuations, maps, updates

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Two evacuation notices have been upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders in El Dorado County as the so-called Caldor Fire continues to grow dangerously out of control.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said it has begun notifying residents in the communities of Leonie Meadows and Big Mountain areas.

The Caldor Fire started on Saturday near Little Mountain, south of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County. On that day it grew to 45 acres, but since then it has ballooned to approximately 754 acres with no reported containment.

The US Forest Service is in charge of firefighting efforts for the Caldor Fire.

According to meteorologists, an inversion layer over the fire kept it from spreading on Sunday. Unfortunately, the smoke also kept air water tankers grounded as well. The inversion layer lifted Monday afternoon, allowing the fire the chance to expand significantly. Westerly winds aligning with the Middle Fork Cosumnes River canyon will only help bolster the fire activity, meteorologists said.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

