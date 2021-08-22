No containment, new threats from Caldor Fire | Evacuations, maps, updates

According to Cal OES, about 24,500 people in El Dorado County have been forced from their homes due to the Caldor Fire.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The Caldor Fire, burning for a week in Northern California, continues to grow out of control. It's one of about a dozen big blazes in drought-stricken California.

There's zero containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 154 square miles of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out Aug. 14.

Firefighters hoped to take advantage of calmer weather and cooler temperatures a day after gusts pushed the fire across U.S. Route 50, threatening more remote communities in El Dorado County.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the Caldor Fire has forced 24,500 people out of their homes in El Dorado County, according to Cal OES.

Some of those evacuees were camping in tents and trailers Saturday night in a winery parking lot just off Highway 50 in the Camino area. Many of them were neighbors from Pollock Pines, trying to keep together and be there for one another during an uncertain time.

Mike Gerondakis has been out of his home for about five nights. He's been staying in the winery parking lot close to the evacuation line, surrounded by about 20 of his neighbors who decided to set up camp as well. They've been getting help through the hardship from complete strangers trying to lend a helping hand.

"They’re coming out and saying, 'you want tents? Sleeping bags? What do you want? We got it all.' I mean one guy comes over says we’ll bring you over ice and he brings over 50 pounds of ice,” Gerondakis said.

For Gerondakis and the other evacuees, it'll a waiting game until they learn when they can return home as the firefight against the Caldor Fire stretches on.

The blaze has consumed 98,149 acres and with no containment.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Green Valley Community Church3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA

Evelynn Bishop Hall 701 Hwy 124, Ione, CA

Rolling Hills Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills, CA

Douglas County Community Center 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Shelter Full -- Cameron Park CSD 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, CA

Temporary Evacuation Point -- Amador County Fairgrounds 18621 Sherwood Street, Plymouth, CA

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services: Call (530)-621-5795 (Small animals)

Large Animal Shelter Amador County Fairgrounds 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth (530)621-5795 or (530)647-6227

Saureel Vineyards (large animals) 1140 Cold Springs Road Placerville, CA (530) 621-5795







Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire map

Structure Damage Map

A map of structural damage from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

