Calm weather helps fight against Caldor Fire but hot weekend looms | Evacuations, road closures, updates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fire crews are taking advantage of decreasing winds to battle the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe but dry weather and a weekend warming trend mean the battle is far from over.

The Caldor Fire remains only a few miles from South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, along with casinos and shops across the state line in Nevada.

However, fire crews say they're steadily carving out fire lines and making progress as gusty winds ease. However, the fire danger continues because of extremely dry weather Friday and a warming trend expected over the weekend.

Alarmingly, evacuees who have fled to Nevada have reported incidences of price gouging. While California prohibits exorbitant price increases during emergencies, a ban that Nevada lawmakers passed this year doesn't take effect until October 2021.

Evacuees are reporting rideshare companies quoting trips from area ski resorts to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport at eight times the normal rate and hotels on the Nevada side of the resort town hiked room rates to nearly $450 per night.

According to the latest figures from Cal Fire, the Caldor Fire has burned 212,907 acres and is 29% contained, as of 7 a.m. on Sept. 3. It has destroyed more than 700 structures including 661 homes. Nearly 32,000 structures remain in the threat area. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

In the east zone of the fire, crews kept fire growth to a minimum with some expansion near Cold Creek on the northeast ridge, at Luther Spire east of Christmas Valley, and in timber stringers north of Caples Lake. Meteorologists say the inversion, which has helped firefighters gain ground on the fire, will break down around 10 a.m. and fire activity may increase.

East zone crews will continue working to build fire up lines near Lower and Upper Echo Lakes, northeast of Pioneer Trail near Cold Creek, and east of Highway 89 at Luther Spire.

In the west zone of the fire, officials say activity decreased overnight thanks to moderate humidity recovery and calmer winds. Spot fires continue to flare up but crews say there has been limited growth in this area, particularly near Kirkwood. Firefighters say they will use the calmer conditions Friday to continue to build up control lines and mop up in this zone.

The Caldor Fire is named after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats. That is about 35 miles from Lake Tahoe.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada State Shelter

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - Douglas County residents only

Reno Sparks Convention Center

RV Dry Camping and Large Animals, Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Reno Sparks Convention Center Reno - Limited crates and space available for pets.

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only, Dayton

Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.