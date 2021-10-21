While 100% contained, Caldor Fire not out yet

The fire destroyed 1,000 structures including nearly 800 homes as it marched toward South Lake Tahoe, which was spared.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The 2-month-old Caldor Fire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region during the summer has been declared 100% contained.

The fire reached the containment milestone late Wednesday. Storms this week covered the west side of the fire and rain fell on the east side, and stronger storms are expected through this week. Authorities say smoldering and creeping within the fire area will continue long into winter.

The 346-square-mile fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures including nearly 800 homes as it marched toward South Lake Tahoe, which was spared. Much of the loss occurred in the forest community of Grizzly Flat.

In Thursday's press release about about the fire, fire officials note that contained, controlled and out are three different phrases. Just because the Caldor Fire is contained, doesn't mean it is out.

"Although the fire is contained, large diameter trees and stump holes will continue to smolder well into the winter months," the release says.

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10