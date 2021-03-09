Caldor Fire slows, some evacuees in western El Dorado county allowed home, others wait | Evacuations, road closures and updates

With more than one-third of the 334-square-mile blaze surrounded, authorities allowed more people back into their homes.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bulldozers with giant blades, crews armed with shovels and a fleet of aircraft dropping hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and fire retardant helped keep the advance of a California blaze threatening South Lake Tahoe to a couple of thousand acres - a fraction of its explosive spread last month and the smallest increase in two weeks.

With more than one third of the 334-square-mile (866-square-kilometer) blaze surrounded, authorities allowed more people back into their homes on the western and northern sides of the fires Friday afternoon.

But there was no timeline for allowing the return of 22,000 South Lake Tahoe residents.

Authorities were taking the decision on whether to lift South Lake Tahoe’s evacuation day by day.

Saturday afternoon CalFire announced residents of some areas in El Dorado County on the western side of the Caldor Fire can return home but would remain under an evacuation warning. The community of Grizzly Flats is still closed.

South Lake Tahoe communities are still under an evacuation order.

On Saturday, evacuation warnings were lifted for the areas of Ant Hill, Camino Heights, Newtown, neighborhoods south of Omo Ranch Road between Fairplay Road and North South Road.

Key Figures

Acres: 215,400

Homes destroyed: 712

Containment: 43%

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada state shelters

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville - Douglas County residents only

Reno Sparks Convention Center

RV Dry Camping and Large Animals, Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Reno Sparks Convention Center Reno - Limited crates and space available for pets.

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only, Dayton

Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

