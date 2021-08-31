Caldor Fire: Resources, maps, evacuation information for El Dorado, Alpine, Amador counties

As thousands are forced from their homes, fire officials have provide numerous resources for fire survivors.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Caldor Fire continues to burn in El Dorado County, marching east toward Lake Tahoe.

The wildfire has also impacted the counties of Alpine and Amador as evacuations and the threat of wildfire force people from their homes. According to Cal Fire, the Caldor Fire started east of Omo Ranch and south of Grizzly Flats. A cause for the blaze is still unknown.

As thousands leave their homes and are left to wonder if they will have a home to come back to when the fire inevitably ends, a host of resources for people impacted by the fire has become available.

Here are the links you should know.

Evacuation Information

Cal Fire's incident page can provide information on both the fire and evacuation information. The page is updated daily around 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You can visit that page by clicking HERE. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Links to follow include:

Code Red Sign-ups are also available from Amador County and El Dorado County.

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available below.

Evacuation Shelters

A list of Caldor Fire evacuation shelters is available by clicking HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire and the fire perimeter.

Community Meetings

Fire officials hold a daily 5 p.m. community meeting over Zoom and Facebook live. The Zoom link is available HERE and the Facebook link is available HERE.

Other Resources

Other resources including wildfire preparation, other social media accounts, and local assistance centers can be found by clicking HERE.