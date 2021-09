Caldor Fire continues to burn, but weather has slowed down progression

The Caldor Fire has burned 219,267 acres and is 67% contained.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As the growth of the Caldor Fire slows, people are slowly beginning to return to towns in the forest along Highway 50. Over the weekend, homeowners were allowed into the White Hall and Kyburz areas for the first time.

Other areas beyond the roadblocks at Kyburz remained closed as crews continue to battle the fire and watch for hot spots in the area.

According to Cal Fire's Monday morning update, in the west zone, the fire remained active overnight as trees continued to ignite along the control lines. The weather predicted for the next few days consists of hotter temperatures, low humidity, and southwest winds which could trigger fire growth.

In the east zone, the structure group located in Christmas Valley and Fallen Leaf Lake continued to patrol overnight, and hot spots were suppressed within its current footprint. There were winds along the ridges with gusts around 25 mph in the evening that became southerly with gusts around 15 mph. Today, warmer weather is predicted along with dry conditions and afternoon wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The Western U.S. is experiencing another severe fire season, and a recent study shows that even high mountain areas once considered too wet to burn are at increasing risk as the climate warms.

While historical fire suppression and other forest management practices play a role in the West’s worsening fire problem, the high-elevation forests we studied have had little human intervention. The results provide a clear indication that climate change is enabling these normally wet forests to burn.

Key Figures

Acres: 219,267

Containment: 67%

Homes destroyed: 782

Structures threatened: 16,610

Structures damaged: 81

3,771 personnel

1 first responder injury

2 civilian injuries

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. Click HERE for Alpine County evacuation zones. Click HERE for Douglas County evacuations. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada state shelters

Reno Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

East to West Grooming 1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1, Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

- (Small Animals Only) Washoe County Animal Services 2825 Longley Ln, Ste A Reno, NV

Douglas County Fairgrounds- (Livestock) 920 Dump Road, Gardnerville, NV

775-782-9061

775-782-9061 Douglas County Animal Services 921 Dump Rd. Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.