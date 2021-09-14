More El Dorado County residents allowed back home from Caldor Fire evacuations | Maps and updates

The Caldor Fire has burned 219,267 acres and is at 68% containment.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — More residents of El Dorado County are allowed back to their homes as Caldor Fire evacuations have been downgraded, Cal Fire announced Tuesday morning.

The following areas are now either an evacuation warning or completely lifted:

Evacuation warning : Crystal Basin B: From Ice House Road east to the border of desolation wilderness and from the Placer County line, south to Granite Springs Road and the area south of Granite Springs Road to Highway 50 at Wrights Lake Road

: Crystal Basin B: From Ice House Road east to the border of desolation wilderness and from the Placer County line, south to Granite Springs Road and the area south of Granite Springs Road to Highway 50 at Wrights Lake Road Evacuations lifted: Crystal Basin A: West of Ice House Road, from the Placer County line, South to Highway 50 and East of Junction Reservoir. The area of Happy Valley Road from Mt Aukum Road to Cosumnes Mine Road.

According to Cal Fire's Tuesday morning update, in the west zone, officials said fire behavior was active due to poor overnight relative humidity. Warm weather, southwest winds, and low humidity are expected over the next few days.

"For today, we’re looking at the highest temperatures that we’ve seen over the last several days," said Mark Stubblefield, a representative of Cal Fire's weather team during the Caldor Fire Operational Briefing. "Looking into this evening, relative humidity is going to be quite low, probably the lowest since we’ve seen since before the rain and temps will drop to pretty much what we’ve seen this morning."

A recent announcement from Cal OES states that there is a Statewide Wildfire Evacuation consisting of 3,985 people being evacuated in California due to these wildfires.

Key Figures

Acres: 219,267

Containment: 68%

Homes destroyed: 782

Structures threatened: 16,610

Structures damaged: 81

3,368 personnel

16 first responder injury

2 civilian injuries

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. Click HERE for Alpine County evacuation zones. Click HERE for Douglas County evacuations. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada state shelters

Reno Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

East to West Grooming 1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1, Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

- (Small Animals Only) Washoe County Animal Services 2825 Longley Ln, Ste A Reno, NV

Douglas County Fairgrounds- (Livestock) 920 Dump Road, Gardnerville, NV

775-782-9061

775-782-9061 Douglas County Animal Services 921 Dump Rd. Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available below.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.