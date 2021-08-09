Crews prepare for thunderstorms in area of Caldor Fire | Evacuations, road closures and updates

The Caldor fire has burned 217,946 acres and is 53% containment.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — California's interior is hot and dry and the forecast calls for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes.

The forecast calls for a fire weather watch Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of Northern California due to a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts.

In the Caldor Fire Operational Briefing, Cal Fire Weather Team representative Mark Stubblefield said the temperatures for today are forecasted to decrease a little, but there's a high chance of showers and thunderstorms that will increase this afternoon, mellow out this evening, and increase after midnight and into tomorrow morning. Wind speeds in the south and southwest direction will also increase after midnight.

According to Cal Fire's Thursday report, the west zone of the fire continued to be active throughout the night. Growth was minimal in the northeast and southern areas of the fire perimeter. Crews continue to contain the control line and keep the fire north of Highway 88.

In the east zone of the fire, crews were able to mop up and improve fire lines, ensuring the fire remained in its existing fire footprint. The area is part of a Fire Weather Watch and increased southwest winds, warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and possible thunderstorms are forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

Crews will continue to enhance direct fire lines in the Trimmer and Scout Peak areas. Firefighters are also actively putting out hot spots, in which they have to fight directly on the fire's edge.

Key Figures

Acres: 217,946

Containment: 53%

Homes destroyed: 778

Structures threatened: 24,647

Structures damaged: 80

4,532 personnel

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. Click HERE for Alpine County evacuation zones. Click HERE for Douglas County evacuations. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Local assistance center

Located at Folsom Lake Community College's El Dorado Campus, 6699 Campus Drive, Placerville. The center is open from

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday

1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada state shelters

Reno Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

East to West Grooming 1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1, Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

- (Small Animals Only) Washoe County Animal Services 2825 Longley Ln, Ste A Reno, NV

Douglas County Fairgrounds- (Livestock) 920 Dump Road, Gardnerville, NV

775-782-9061

775-782-9061 Douglas County Animal Services 921 Dump Rd. Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.