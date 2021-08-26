Wind direction a concern for Caldor Fire | Evacuations, road closures and maps

Wind in the area of the fire is expected to shift direction today, moving more to the east.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — As the Caldor Fire continues to burn, the chances of it reaching the South Lake Tahoe area continue to become more a reality.

Wind in the area of the fire is expected to shift direction today, moving more to the east. This wind may push the fire in a different direction, but the fire will follow fuel and terrain, as well. The Sierra at Tahoe ski area is nearly four miles northeast of the fire, as of Thursday morning, and may be threatened at times over the next several days depending on how the fire behaves and moves.

The fire has grown to 136,643 acres and is 12% contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Highway 50 from Sly Park to Meyers remains closed to traffic. Two people have been injured and over 600 structures have been destroyed.

According to Cal Fire's Thursday morning report, the terrain presents challenges for fire crews.

"Throughout the evening hours and overnight, the fire remained active in the Northeast," Cal Fire's report says. "Winds over the fire will be moderate causing a slight reduction in fire behavior, however fire conditions still remain active and challenging."

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Green Valley Community Church3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA

Evelynn Bishop Hall 701 Hwy 124, Ione, CA

Rolling Hills Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills, CA

Douglas County Community Center 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

Shelter Full -- Cameron Park CSD 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, CA

Temporary Evacuation Point -- Amador County Fairgrounds 18621 Sherwood Street, Plymouth, CA

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services: Call (530)-621-5795 (Small animals)

Large Animal Shelter Amador County Fairgrounds 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth (530)621-5795 or (530)647-6227

Saureel Vineyards (large animals) 1140 Cold Springs Road Placerville, CA (530) 621-5795

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Structure Damage Map

A map of structural damage from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

