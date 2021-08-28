Saturday a 'very pivotal day' for Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe | Evacuations, maps, updates

The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the popular tourist area in toxic smoke.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters battling the stubborn Caldor Fire near the Lake Tahoe region are dealing with harsh weather conditions that make fighting the fire nearly impossible.

Firefighters faced a critical day in efforts to prevent a massive California wildfire from reaching the Lake Tahoe resort region.

The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the popular tourist area in toxic smoke.

Hot winds gusting at up to 35 mph were forecast for Saturday, raising concerns that winds could spread the embers from the tops of bone-dry trees and spark new fires. Cal Fire Capt. Stephen Horner says Saturday will be "a very pivotal day."

Because the Caldor Fire has proven to be so difficult to fight fire managers pushed back the projected date for full containment from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.

Improvements to air quality aren't expected until onshore winds push smoke east Sunday evening Meteorologist Carly Gomez said.

The Caldor Fire has scorched nearly 225 square miles of Sierra Nevada forest since Aug. 14. The fire burned about 149,684 acres and is 19% contained.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Shelter Green Valley Community Church, Placerville, CA

Shelter- FULL // Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park, CA

// Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park, CA Temporary Evacuation Point // Amador County Fairgrounds, Plymouth, CA

Evelynn Bishop Hall, Ione, CA

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills, CA

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville, NV

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs, CA. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals)- FULL, Placerville, CA

Placerville, CA Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth, CA

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Structure Damage Map

A map of structural damage from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.