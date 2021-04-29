Evacuations ordered as CalFire crews battle wildland fire in Calaveras County

Officials have ordered people to evacuate in the area of Loera Hills Road and potions of Watertown Road due to what they have named the Campo Wildland Fire.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuations have been ordered as CalFire crews work with other agencies to try to extinguish a 5+ acre wildland fire that sparked in Calaveras County Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, the fire is in the area of Buckboard Lane and Campo Seco Road.

Officials have ordered people to evacuate in the area of Loera Hills Road and potions of Watertown Road due to what they have named the Campo Wildland Fire, according to a release from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Department.

"If you are asked to evacuate by law enforcement, DON'T wait!" warned emergency services.

A temporary shelter is available at Calaveras High School Flock Gym in San Andreas at 350 High School Street.

"Numerous ground resources are engaging with the fire, with additional resources coming to the area," Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said in the Facebook post.

Air resources are also helping fire crews to extinguish the fire.

Officials ask that people avoid the area while crews work to put out the wildland fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

