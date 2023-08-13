California Fire Foundation start relief fund for Maui fire victims

Capt. Parker Wilbourn says because of past experience, scammers come out and take advantage of people’s generosity.

SACRAMENTO, California — As Northern California donates to the relief efforts for Maui, more help could be on the way.

The California Fire Foundation started a disaster relief fund to support residents and firefighters impacted by the Maui wildfires. The foundation is teaming up with local fire unions across the state.

“We wanted to make sure that we do have this fund in place, because unfortunately, we have seen people taking advantage of those folks. There are fake accounts,” said Captain Parker Wilbourn of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and representing California Fire Foundation. “So, we want to get ahead of that and let people know that there is a credible source for your money to go and directly support those folks.”

Wilbourn said because of past experience, scammers come out and take advantage of people’s generosity.

“There are a select few that have gone out of the way to create fake accounts,” said Wilbourn.

He said locally he has not heard of any scams related to the Maul fires. But this disaster is a nationwide event and scammers will try to make an easy buck.

The organization took a similar initiative during the 2018 Paradise Camp Fire to help the community heal.

As the long road to recovery begins for Lahaina, first responders are making sure their experience can make things a bit easier.

“The problem is once these fires at this level go through a town or a city, the infrastructure is affected and it takes months, sometimes years, for these communities to rebuild,” said Wilbourn. “We really want to be there for them, get them the resources they need help them rebuild and comfort them in this time because it's such a tragic event.”

If you suspect a scam, contact local police. If you want to donate to the California Fire Foundation's relief effort, click here.

