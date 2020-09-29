California firefighters exhausted mentally, physically as historic fire season rages

Some firefighters have been away from their home base for 40 to 50 days with only a few days of rest in between.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As we continue to cover fires across the state, as you can imagine, firefighters are exhausted. They are stretched thin right now so much so that some haven't had a day off in weeks.

"By all means we are in the middle of fire season, not at the end," said Sacramento Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal.

Vestal says firefighters need a break. Local agencies, like his, are supposed to spend no more than 21 consecutive days deployed to a fire outside their service area before having to return home.



"So I’m on day 21 of the Creek Fire in Fresno and quite frankly, I’ve been on this fire less than some people have been deployed throughout the state that I'm working with," Vestal said.



He says some of the other local firefighters have been away from their home base for 40 to 50 days with only a few days of rest in between.

Cal Fire says active fires are straining resources not only statewide, but also for the entire western portion of the United States.

So what do firefighters need from us? They need to do their job safely and are begging for people to evacuate when it is time to go.



"We don't want to have to rescue you from your home and have your life be in danger. Please, take our message and leave when it's time," Vestal said.

