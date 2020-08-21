Watch live: Governor Newsom joins briefing with CalFire and emergency officials

Gov. Newsom will join a local briefing Friday at 11 a.m. with the state’s top fire and emergency management officials and responders battling wildfires across CA.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes are still raging in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom will join a local briefing Friday at 11 a.m. with the state’s top fire and emergency management officials and emergency responders battling wildfires across Northern California. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

On Thursday, the governor visited residents evacuated by fires across Northern California.

Visiting some of the evacuation centers today to talk with folks who have had to flee their homes due to the #wildfires in CA. Grateful for all the volunteers who have stepped up to help keep everyone impacted safe, cool, and healthy during this time. pic.twitter.com/v7vEwNDn7b — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 20, 2020

Three major collections of fires are threatening tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California. More evacuations are expected as hot and gusty weather extends into Friday.