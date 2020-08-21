Watch live: Governor Newsom joins briefing with CalFire and emergency officials

CALIFORNIA, USA — Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes are still raging in California.
Governor Gavin Newsom will join a local briefing Friday at 11 a.m. with the state’s top fire and emergency management officials and emergency responders battling wildfires across Northern California. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.
The Governor has declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, and secured FMAGs to bolster the state’s response to various fires burning in Santa Cruz, San Mateo Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Monterey counties.
On Thursday, the governor visited residents evacuated by fires across Northern California.
Three major collections of fires are threatening tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California. More evacuations are expected as hot and gusty weather extends into Friday.
State fire officials say at least four civilians have died in the fire areas, possibly including a Pacific Gas & Electric worker. And a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission died in a crash Wednesday. Many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes in stormy weather.