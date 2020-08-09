8 national forests in California temporarily closing campgrounds due to fire danger

This comes just days after over 200 campers were airlifted out of Sierra National Forest due to the Creek Fire.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Eight national forests and all developed campgrounds are closing down completely in national forests across California on Monday due to dangerous fire conditions.

The USDA National Forest Service said that campgrounds are closing at 5 p.m. citing public safety and reduction in "potential for human caused fire starts" as the rationale for the closures, according to a press release.

"We want to be clear that this is not an evacuation order," said Jonathan Groveman, Media Relations Officer for the Forest Service.

Reservations for Monday afternoon into Tuesday will be canceled and refunded. Those in the campgrounds will be asked to leave and not camp tonight.

"Until conditions improve and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely, the priority is always to protect the public and our firefighters. With these extreme conditions, these temporary actions will help us do both," said Randy Moore, Regional Forester with the Forest Service.

These California national forests are closed at 5 p.m. on Monday:

Stanislaus National Forest

Sierra National Forest

Sequoia National Forest

Inyo National Forest

Los Padres National Forest

Angeles National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest

Cleveland National Forest

All developed campgrounds and day-use sites are closed in all California national forests. For the forests that are open, gas stoves, campfires and other items that need to be ignited are prohibited.

Reservations for Tuesday night are not canceled as of right now, but the Forest Service will be giving updates as more information becomes available.

Groveman says to call the campgrounds and check in with the national forests on social media for information.