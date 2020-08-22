Some California state parks close due to wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California wildfires are forcing state parks to close, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
"The public is advised to avoid the following parks and any other areas that are closed during this time," the department said in a press release.
The Jones Fire has partially closed the following parks:
- Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)
- Malakoff Diggins SHP
- South Yuba River SP
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has closed three parks:
- Armstrong Redwoods SNR
- Austin Creek State Recreation Area
- Fort Ross SHP
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire also closed three parks:
- Henry W. Coe SP
- Pacheco SP
- San Luis Reservoir SRA
People who've made camping reservations at any of the parks on the department's list are being contacted about cancellations.
On Wednesday, California Parks & Recreation said the state's oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, "sustained extensive damage from the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County and is closed until further notice."
