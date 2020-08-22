Some California state parks close due to wildfires

Several fires in Northern California have forced state parks to close, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California wildfires are forcing state parks to close, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

"The public is advised to avoid the following parks and any other areas that are closed during this time," the department said in a press release.

The Jones Fire has partially closed the following parks:

Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)

Malakoff Diggins SHP

South Yuba River SP

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has closed three parks:

Armstrong Redwoods SNR

Austin Creek State Recreation Area

Fort Ross SHP

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire also closed three parks:

Henry W. Coe SP

Pacheco SP

San Luis Reservoir SRA

People who've made camping reservations at any of the parks on the department's list are being contacted about cancellations.

On Wednesday, California Parks & Recreation said the state's oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, "sustained extensive damage from the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County and is closed until further notice."

