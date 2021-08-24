California wildfire smoke closes Reno schools, Tahoe parks

The smoke created hazardous air quality Monday that canceled flights and forced the closure of Washoe County schools, parks and popular summer beaches.

RENO, Nev. — Dense smoke from massive wildfires burning in California is taking its toll on the Reno-Tahoe area.

Weather forecasters and health officials said little relief is expected in western Nevada through mid-week. Government air monitors are recording some of the region’s most hazardous conditions in years.

The National Weather Service also issued an alert air quality alert for parts of northeast Nevada’s Elko County more than 300 miles east of the closest California fires.

No word yet on whether schools will reopen on Tuesday.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.