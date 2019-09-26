OROVILLE, Calif. — The death toll from the Camp Fire decreased from 86 to 85 after anthropologists determined a bone fragment belonged to a person who was already identified.

The bone fragment belonged to Paradise resident Robert Quinn. Quinn, 74, was identified on Jan 24, 2019.

Anthropologists from California State University-Chico first believed the bone fragment belonged to another victim because of its size. They later learned the size difference was caused by the extreme heat from the fire.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said they couldn't get a DNA profile because the bone fragment was too badly burned. The sheriff's office said circumstantial evidence supports the bone fragment belonging to Quinn.

