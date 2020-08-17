Evacuations ordered due to Canyon Zone fires near Patterson in Stanislaus County

The Canyon Fire in Stanislaus County has forced evacuations for people on Del Puerto Canyon Road.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The so-called Canyon Zone Fire forced officials to call for some evacuations in Stanislaus County.

In a post to Facebook, StanEmergency issued mandatory evacuations for people on Del Puerto Canyon Road from Frank Raines Park west to Mines Road due to increased fire activity.

The Canyon Zone Fire is a total of four fires burning northwest of Patterson near Del Puerto Canyon. It has burned about 1,851 acres since Sunday and, so far, firefighters haven't been able to get any containment on the blaze.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.