7-year-old boy raises $1,100 for LNU Lightning Complex survivor through pushup challenge

A young boy wanted to help those who lost everything to the devastating LNU Lightning Complex wildfire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy donated $1,100 for LNU Lightning Complex fire survivors by raising funds through a pushup challenge.

Benjamin Kibler knows how dangerous and devastating wildfires could be.

"It burns all the property as soon as the fire burns down the houses, it's just ash and there are no places to live," Benjamin said.

Knowing this is why Benjamin set out to help those who lost their homes to wildfires. Benjamin knew the LNU Lightning Complex fires changed lives in almost an instant. So he wanted to help someone who lost everything.

Dave Dubay nearly lost everything in the LNU Lightning Complex fire, including his friend, who died in his neighborhood. Benjamin gave Dubay $500 of his earings.

"Ben was just excited for other kids to see that they are not too young to help," Grace said.

Benjamin plans to continue the pushup challenge to raise funds for those who lost homes to the North Complex fire, which used to be known as the Bear Fire.

