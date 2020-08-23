City of Sacramento opens 2 cleaner-air centers

The centers are located at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria and the Hagginwood Community Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The city of Sacramento opened two cleaner-air centers in response to unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke.

The centers opened Saturday at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria located at 828 I St. and the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd. They will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sacramento County Public Health recommended the opening of cleaner-air centers based on air-quality thresholds outlined in the County of Sacramento’s Wildfire Smoke Response Guidelines.

“Protecting the health and safety of all Sacramentans is our highest priority,” said Daniel Bowers, the city’s director of emergency management. “Earlier this week, we operated cooling centers at the Tsakopoulos Library and the Hagginwood Community Center, and now we are transitioning those locations into cleaner-air centers to meet community needs.”

Individuals who would like to enter the cleaner-air centers are required to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. A mask or face covering will be provided if someone doesn't have one.

► FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke