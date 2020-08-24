Claremont Fires in Plumas County: Road closures and evacuations

Multiple communities are under either an evacuation order or an evacuation advisory due to the Claremont Fire.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Plumas County has grown to 15,656 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations orders for residents south of Highway 70. The fire is only two percent contained.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office has issued multiple mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation advisories for the Claremont Fire, which is located south of Quincy.

Mandatory evacuation orders are for the following areas:

Community of Spring Garden

Community of Greenhorn Ranch

Highway 70 from Chandler Road east to Squirrel Creek Road (also known as the Road to Argentine)

East Quincy, south of Highway 70 between Millcreek east to Quincy La Porte Road

Quincy La Porte Road from Highway 70 south to Red Bridge (Middle Fork of the Feather River)

The areas under and evacuation advisory include:

Chandler Road, from Highway 70 east to Carol Lane East

East Quincy (south of Lee Road from Radio Hill Road East)

The Quincy High School gym, 6 Quincy Junction Road, is being used as an evacuation center, however the shelter cannot house animals.

The following roads are closed due to the Claremont Fire:

Quincy La Porte Road from Highway 70 to Red Bridge

Peppard Flat Road (the dirt portion)

All East Quincy Roads south of Highway 70 between Mill Creek Road and Clough Street

Highway 70 from East Quincy to Lee Summit

