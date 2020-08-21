Claremont Fire: Maps, evacuation orders, road closures

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the mandatory evacuation order includes Quincy La Porte from Red Bridge to Highway 70.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Residents in Plumas County near the community of Quincy, Calif. are being ordered to evacuate from the so-called Claremont Fire.

Authorities have also issued an evacuation advisory for East Quincy on both sides of Highway 70 east of Radio Hill Road and south of Lee Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The Claremont Fire is one of the hundreds burning across California. It started on August 18 with a number of active evacuation orders in effect.

This fire is under the command of the US Forest Service. In their last update on August 19, officials estimated the Claremont Fire to be at 650 acres with 0% containment.

Previous orders include the following:

Quincy La Porte Road between Thompson Creek (6 miles south of Highway 70) to Red Bridge (8 miles south of Highway 70).

Chandler Road from Highway 70 (East) to Hillside Drive and to include the entire community of Greenhorn Ranch.