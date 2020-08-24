Claremont fire near Quincy grows to more than 11,000 acres

The Claremont Fire in Plumas County stayed active all night and moved along Highway 70.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Plumas County has grown to 11,310 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations for some people along Highway 70.

The so-called Claremont Fire, located south of Quincy, was active through Saturday night and moved along Highway 70. Authorities said the fire crossed the highway near the Massack Rest Area and that the highway remains closed between Spring Garden and La Porte Road for safety reasons.

Homes are threatened along the closed stretch of Highway 70 and in the Greenhorn subdivision, however officials said no structures were reported as lost.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations

Highway 70 from Chandler Road east to Squirrel Creek Road (also known as the Road to Argentine)

East Quincy, south of Highway 70 between Millcreek east to La Porte Road, as well as La Porte Road from Highway 70 south to Red Bridge (Middle Fork of the Feather River)

Evacuation Advisory

Chandler Road, from Highway 70 east to Carol Lane East

East Quincy (south of Lee Road from Radio Hill Road East), Candler Road (from HWY 70 east entrance to Hillside Drive), Greenhorn Ranch, and Spring Garden

Map

Road Closures

Highway 70 remains closed between Spring Garden and Quincy La Porte Road.

La Porte Road and Thompson Creek Road remain closed

Union Pacific Railroad also has a closure affected by the fire

The Pacific Crest Trail from Onion Valley to Bucks Summit remains closed