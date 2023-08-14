Clarksburg family rescued from Maui wildfire by Hawaiian family

Now safely home in Clarksburg, Don and Karen Clark say they have a family in Hawaii to thank for saving their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSBURG, Calif. — Don and Karen Clark got more than they bargained for on their annual vacation to Hawaii last week.

"It looked like a black tornado," Karen said.

The dark smoke blacked out the sun, making midday look more like midnight. In that moment, she sent a text to her kids at home.

"I just said, 'you guys, I'm sorry, but I've got to say this, and I love you very much,'" Karen said.

They captured cell phone video of the white-knuckle moments when the fast-moving wildfire and hot embers surrounded their car in a Lahaina parking lot. Their car suddenly burst into flames.

Now safely home in Clarksburg, the Clarks say they have a family in Hawaii to thank for saving their lives.

Jason and Anela Cabanilla were in that same parking lot, searching for their adult son Ian. They'd been separated in the chaos. They urged the Clarks to get into their car.

"I think the first thing they said to me was, 'When did you know your car was on fire?'" Karen said with a laugh.

Moments later, the Cabanilla's son, Ian emerged in the same parking lot unharmed. Karen can be heard in the video shouting, "Hallelujah!"

Together, all of them made their way through a gauntlet of fire to safety. But when the Clarks got home, they learned the Cabanillas lost their home along with almost everything they owned.

"We just wish and hope and pray that they can rebuild," Karen said.

Now, the Clarks are doing their small part to help with the relief effort, collecting hundreds of pairs of sandals to send to the island. One of Karen's contacts there explained there is a shortage of shoes and footwear.

Reflecting on their experience and the devastating losses suffered by so many on the island, the Clarks are hopeful that others will be moved to donate to the relief efforts as well.

"We just hope that out of this tragedy, beauty can be made," Karen said. "But it's just really heartbreaking."

WATCH ALSO: